The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls.
9:10 a.m. Nicola Avenue, Tulameen. Public service.
10:46 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
2:21 p.m. Empire Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:14 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:23 p.m. Ward Street, Summerland. Alarm.
8 p.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:03 p.m. Upper Bench Road, Keremeos. Public service.
10:05 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.
10:13 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Monday
1:02 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.
4:17 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.
5:24 a.m. Sinclair Road, Summerland. Alarm.
5:26 a.m. Road 18, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.