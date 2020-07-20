The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls.

9:10 a.m. Nicola Avenue, Tulameen. Public service.

10:46 a.m. Wilson Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

2:21 p.m. Empire Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:14 p.m. Highway 3, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.

5:23 p.m. Ward Street, Summerland. Alarm.

8 p.m. Green Mountain Road, PIB. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:03 p.m. Upper Bench Road, Keremeos. Public service.

10:05 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:13 p.m. Lakeside Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.

Monday

1:02 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.

4:17 a.m. Linden Avenue, Kaleden. Alarm.

5:24 a.m. Sinclair Road, Summerland. Alarm.

5:26 a.m. Road 18, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.