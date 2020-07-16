Five major projects, including upgrades to the Keremeos recreation centre and a proposed regional composting facility, will be put forward to the federal government for consideration under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.
The board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen on Thursday authorized staff to go after funding for the Similkameen Recreation Centre upgrade, a solids dewatering facility at the Okanagan Falls sewage treatment plant, a Naramata water system upgrade, Missezula Lake water treatment plant upgrades, and development of a regional composting facility.
None of the projects is considered shovel-ready or has local funding already in place, but directors voted to apply anyway.