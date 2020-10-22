Swimming lessons are back on at the Penticton Community Centre pool.
Registration opened Thursday for city residents and today for out-of-towners.
“It’s taken some time to structure how it will look while ensuring the safety of staff and visitors and manage other aspects of our return to activity,” Kerry Wagner, the city’s recreation operations supervisor, said in a press release.
“The most important goal is to continue to reduce the risk of disease transmission while getting kids back in the water to learn and develop skills they need to stay safe in, on and around the water.”
Lessons start as soon as Oct. 25.
In keeping with recommendations from the Canadian Red Cross, parents will be required to participate with the youngest children, swimmers will be encouraged to avoid the change rooms and no spectators will be allowed.
“This is a first step that will allow us to safely develop and practise protocols and lead to us being able to offer more. We appreciate the public’s patience as we execute, monitor and modify these new strategies,” said Wagner.