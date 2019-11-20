As the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates our 60th anniversary season, we shine the spotlight on our own musicians.
This weekend, our principal bass player, Meaghan Williams will move out of the shadows and take centre stage as the featured soloist for the world premiere of a bass concerto, titled Placentia Bay: Summer 1941.
Written especially for Meaghan and the musicians of the OSO, including yours truly, composer (and bass player) Mark Haney took as his inspiration the Atlantic Charter Conference held in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, during the Second World War when Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt had a secret meeting.
As Williams grew up in Newfoundland, this piece resonates for her on many levels. As Meaghan and Mark often share a music stand at the OSO, he knew exactly how to play to Meaghan’s artistic strengths and highlight her virtuosity.
At a recent meeting I asked Williams the following questions.
What was your early music training?
I started on the piano because we had one in our family home. We had great music programs in schools when I was growing up in Newfoundland and our school had a string orchestra.
My sister is two years older than me and she had already chosen the cello, so I played the violin for a few years until I discovered the double bass. I played in every orchestra, band and ensemble that I could and sang in choirs all through high school.
What was it about the bass that made you want to play it?
I attended a summer music camp as a violinist and the faculty assistant for the strings program was a bass player, and she played along with us kids in the orchestra. I couldn’t stop turning around to watch her play and I could feel the sound of the instrument through my chair and in the floor. I was hooked.
What was your formal music training like?
I studied with Joel Quarrington for my undergrad in Toronto at U of T and then the Glenn Gould School at the Royal Conservatory.
Then I moved to Europe for a few years and studied with Duncan McTier privately in London and Michael Wolf in Berlin. I finished my Konzertexamen (basically a Masters) at the University for the Arts in Berlin before winning a job with the Hyogo Performing Arts Centre in Japan where I met Flora. (Flora Camuzet, OSO’s new principal cellist).
Who are your greatest mentors?
In addition to my formal teachers, Gary Karr — I studied with him one summer during my undergrad. He is a protege of Leonard Bernstein’s and a living legend of the double bass, who just happens to now live in Victoria.
And Janne Saksala, principal bass of the Berlin Philharmonic, who I studied with in Berlin and for several summers in Baden Baden.
What are your professional highlights?
With the OSO, the shows we did with Shane Koyczan and Tanya Tagaq stand out for me. I’m very fortunate that with my job I get to play the most wonderful operas in the pit orchestra for Vancouver Opera, perform with world-class soloists with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and back up artists and bands like Weird Al Yankovic and The Who.
What is your history with the Okanagan Symphony?
My first concert with the OSO was when I moved back to Canada at the beginning of 2007 and I’ve been playing with this orchestra as much as I can ever since. There is warmth, enthusiasm and trust in the OSO that I don't think you find in a lot of other orchestras. The OSO musicians genuinely like each other and love working together. I think you can see and hear that from the audience.
What is your favourite music to play and/or listen to?
Anything with an epic bass line. Which includes Beethoven. My all-time favourite piece is Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, which everyone should come to hear when we perform it in May. He writes the best bass parts ever.
What's it like to have a concerto written especially for you?
Working with a living composer, especially someone as creative as Mark, is a gift. When you have a question about the part, you can get an answer. We don’t have that option with Beethoven, unfortunately.
Mark and I discussed the concept for the piece, talked about the history of that very special corner of the world (Newfoundland) and the importance of folklore and music in the province.
I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with Mark during his creative process.
Where does your bass comes from?
Mark and I have a special bond because both of our double basses were made by the same luthier, a Canadian maker named Peter Mach from Quebec. My bow is also Canadian, made by a maker on Vancouver Island named Reid Hudson.
How do you prepare to perform a concerto?
How do you get to Carnegie Hall? Practice, practice, practice. I think in this particular case it helps that I am from Newfoundland and that I have a sense of the place and time Mark is describing through the music.
Normally, a soloist would have access to recordings and be able to refer to other artists’ interpretations of a work — but that isn’t the case with a world premiere.
What makes the bass an awesome instrument to feature as a soloist?
When most people think of the double bass they think of a lumbering elephant — like in Camille Saint Saens’s Carnival of the Animals.
We are going to challenge that stereotype a bit this weekend — there is a bit of the swan hiding in there too.
Because Mark is a bass player and a composer, he knows the instrument, its possibilities and its limitations, and he uses it unlike any other composer I have ever worked with.
The double bass is usually at the back of the orchestra and is not often seen up front as a solo instrument. This concerto is cleverly written in that there are no double basses in the actual orchestra, which allows the soloist to cut through the texture of the sound.
I think audiences will be surprised to hear the range of the double bass and the breadth of sounds and colours I get to create with the instrument.
You can practically smell the salt air and feel the fog rolling in.
Williams is the featured guest artist with for “Themes and Innovations,” part of the O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars Masterworks Series.
Shows are: Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton; and Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. Concert Close-Up, a preconcert chat with Thomson is free with admission.
Check okanagansymphony.com. for tickets and more information about the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.