Cheers to International Women’s Day!
To help celebrate the occasion Sunday, women from most local breweries in the area got together at Slackwater Brewing in downtown Penticton to put on a batch of Pink Boots IPA.
The brew is named after the Pink Boots Society, which is dedicated to providing scholarships and training for women in the beer industry. There are approximately 200 chapters around the world, including one in B.C.
It’s led by Lundy Dale, who also does “a mish-mash of everything” at Slackwater.
She estimates only about 10% of people employed in the beer industry are women, which she attributes to the male-dominated tradition of the business, as well as the large, heavy equipment that is used.
Dale got into the beer scene about 20 years ago, after she “fell in love” at a festival in Vancouver.
“I started realizing there were a lot of women who wanted to (be more involved), but felt uncomfortable,” she said.
That led to Dale starting the Vancouver chapter of the Campaign for Real Ale, organizing women-oriented beer events, and later writing for industry publications and becoming a member of the Guild of Beer Sommeliers.
She drew on that experience to help come up with a hops blend – Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem and Loral – for the Pink Boots collaboration, which will be a “juicy and sessionable IPA.”
“It’s going to be tropical-forward. Our point is doing this (special hops blend) is we’re adding peach and pineapple (flavours) to (the beer) just to really push the tropical notes up even more,” explained Dale.
Pink Boots IPA should be available by mid-April at most local private liquor stores and breweries. Partial proceeds will go to the Pink Boots Society.
Cannery Brewing released its own special beer Sunday to mark International Women’s Day.
Ceres Mango Milkshake IPA is named after the Roman goddess of agriculture and fertility. It’s available now with partial proceeds to the Pink Boots Society.