Conservatives have the best plans to improve internet access in rural areas, say a pair of local candidates.
In a press release issued Sunday, Helena Konanz, who’s running in South Okanagan-West Kootenay, and Dan Albas, the incumbent for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola, highlighted elements of the party’s platform that deal with both wireless and hard-wired connections.
If elected, they say, the Conservatives will ensure future auctions of the wireless spectrum will be set aside specifically for smaller companies.
“The current spectrum area called ‘Kelowna’ goes from north of Vernon all the way to Osoyoos. These huge areas require small companies who serve rural customers to compete for spectrum against major corporations who want to primarily offer service in the cities,” the release states.
Conservatives would also “require internet data providers to connect the maximum number of Canadians to high-speed internet by redirecting existing rural broadband funding towards strategic priorities, priorities like a high-capacity backbone.”
The other three major parties’ platforms also include commitments for expanding internet access, but are similarly vague and uncosted.
The Liberals say in their platform they’ll work towards ensuring 95% of Canadians have access to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100% by 2030.
The NDP platform says it’s “committed to making sure that every community in Canada has access to high-speed internet without delay,” but offers no other details or timelines.
And the Green Party platform says it supports the Liberals’ strategy, but would also work to provide high-speed internet access in post offices that serve rural and remote communities without banks or libraries.
The election is Oct. 21.
As of Sunday, the CBC Poll Tracker had the Liberals ahead nationally with 34.2% support, followed by the Conservatives at 33.7%, NDP at 14.1% and Greens at 9.7%.
In B.C., the Conservatives led with 32.3%, followed by the Liberals at 29%, NDP at 19.7% and Greens at 15.4%.
The tracker produces an average using data from all publicly available opinion polls.
