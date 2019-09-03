Four property owners have been fined $1,000 each by the Town of Oliver for tampering with water meters.
The illegal modifications were discovered over the past 18 months as town staff changed out 200 old meters and responded to complaints about leaks.
“Tampering varied from removing the meter and installation of a bypass (while) others removed the locking pin,” the town said in a press release.
“Water consumption for each of these property owners was significantly below average or non-existent.”
The town warned it will continue replacing water meters as they reach the end their services lives, and plans to issue fines in every case of tampering.
