Jan Jackson doesn’t buy lottery tickets, but all her friends tell her that she really should.
A perfect score in any game is a long shot and in Jan’s case, the odds were 216,580-to-one that she wouldn’t get a perfect 29 hand in cribbage on the night when she and husband Joe teamed up against his brothers John and Tom Jackson for a friendly game.
But that’s exactly what happened.
However this was not her first time, it was actually the third occasion she beat the odds, this time it was with three fives and a jack in her hand and the fourth five (spades) turned up.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Jan Jackson, remembering the shock she felt when she realized what she was holding.
“I couldn’t even play the hand they were telling me to play, I didn’t want to show them but I knew I could play the hand when I calmed down.
“It wasn’t like it was a big tournament or anything and I haven’t even got a pin to prove it... but I’m still happy.”
Her first perfect hand came when she was just learning the game at the age of 14 in 1960 and the second was five years ago in a game against Joe.
She and her husband play crib almost daily “I mean what can you do with COVID?,” she said, adding they sometimes play as many as three times a day.
In fact, it was the card game, that eventually resulted in the pair becoming husband and wife, just over five years ago.
“I was doing the (Royal Canadian) Legion crib (league) and he was working as a volunteer at the bar and he played crib and then when I would go to the Elks (Lodge) and I would play him there and these women were taking advantage of him so I took over and married him,” recalled Jan as Joe could be heard in the background shouting she was only after his money.
Now the pair enjoy playing cards just for the fun of it, although Jan likes the competitive side maybe just a bit more than Joe.
“I love beating him because that gives me the authority to be the boss for the day and he says OK and gives me a big, fat kiss and says ‘you’re the boss,’” she said. “I’ve double skunked him three times, that’s really something, I mean that’s something you can really brag about, I mean you can brag about a 29 but…”
Joe piped up: “Oh I think she’s pretty lucky, I don’t think she needs to buy lottery tickets she married me.”
Jan replied: “Listen to this, see what I mean, that’s why I have to beat him.”