Housing, crime and mental health will be on the agenda as Team Penticton heads to this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention.
The gathering, which runs all this week in Vancouver, sees officials from local governments across the province get together to talk to each other and provincial ministers.
Penticton’s delegation has four ministerial meetings booked: Judy Darcy, the minister of mental health and addictions, will be asked to expedite and expand help for those struggling with substance abuse; Attorney General David Eby will be asked to explore working with local governments to ensure public safety in sentencing and bail decisions; Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth will be asked review how the RCMP services unincorporated rural areas; and Housing Minister Selina Robinson will be asked to continue working with the city on projects to address needs across all income classes.
“The information shared and the conversations held will provide insight and feedback on matters that all communities across B.C. are considering, while also allowing interests specific to Penticton to be heard,” Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
All seven members of council plus city manager Donny van Dyk are booked to attend at an estimated cost of $24,000.
Last year’s delegation, which was smaller, cost $14,952.
