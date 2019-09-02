Want to go to college, but you didn’t take the right high school courses?
Okanagan College offers tuition-free upgrading courses that allow students to take high school classes they may not have taken or need a higher mark in.
For Alli Macdonald, who wanted to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree, that meant she needed to take Chemistry 11 and 12 courses. She was able to do that at the college while also taking some of her first-year science courses.
“It was great because I didn’t feel like I had to take a year off to upgrade, I could do them both simultaneously,” said Macdonald, who completed her Associate of Science degree program at the college and now is pursuing her bachelor degree.
“I am planning on attending UBCO in order to complete my Bachelor of Science degree with a major in chemistry and plan to pursue a career in forensic science,” she said.
Applications for fall 2020 and many winter 2021 programs open Oct. 1.
There are still spaces in some programs that start this fall, and many programs offer January intakes.
The college recently launched a new tool to help students more easily explore programs starting soon at OC campuses.
Would-be students can learn more at okanagan.bc.ca/starthere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.