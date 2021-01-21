Police have issued a public warning about a strange incident earlier this week outside a Penticton school.
Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, two students from Skaha Lake Middle School were walking home along Roblin Street when a man in a red car pulled up next to them.
“The youths observed the driver to be inappropriately dressed. The students continued walking, and the vehicle simply drove away,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Thursday.
“The vehicle is described as an older model, four-door car, in poor condition, with noticeable dents and scratches. The rear passenger window was broken and had a clear plastic bag covering it.”
The suspect driver was described as mid-30s, dark skin, with a heavy build.
“We encourage anyone who may recognize this vehicle, or witnessed this incident, to call police,” said Grandy. “It’s also recommended children stay alert while walking, and stay ‘unplugged,’ leaving gadgets in pocket and backpacks.”