Don’t be surprised if an empty grocery bag appears on your doorstep this week.
The annual B.C. Thanksgiving Food Drive provides everyone in the province with an opportunity to support their local food banks, which in Penticton is the Salvation Army and in Summerland is the Anglican Church Food Bank.
IGA has donated 14,000 bags and other local businesses have provided the stationary and the printing of flyers, which residents of several seniors’ homes taped to all of the bags.
Volunteers will deliver the bags and flyers to as many homes in Penticton and Summerland as possible by Thursday evening.
Donors are asked to fill the bag with non-perishable food and leave the filled bag on their doorsteps where volunteers will pick it up on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, and deliver it to the local food bank.
There are a total of 39 routes in Penticton and organizers are still looking for volunteers to help. If you have some time to spare, contact Dan Kane at 250-328-8151.
