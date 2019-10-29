Police believe something of “great value” was accidentally donated to a Penticton thrift shop earlier this month and are trying to reunite it with its owner.
The mystery item was dropped off with other things at the Care Closet on Main Street on the morning of Oct. 1.
“On behalf of an elderly widow, the woman had brought in several clothing items for donations. Amongst other items, there were bags of clothing containing new dress shirts, folded and still in their plastic,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Something of great value was discovered inside the donated items. Likely, the person dropping the donations off was unaware this item remained inside.”
Mounties are asking the person who dropped off the donations to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 and quote file No. 2019-18632.
