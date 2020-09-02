After learning last month of a competing offer on an 80-acre property it’s eyeing for a composting facility, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen began the little-used process of expropriating the land to chase off the other potential buyers.
“We don’t like expropriation because typically you’re trying to yank some grandmother’s house away from her,” RDOS chief administrative officer Bill Newell said in an interview Thursday.
“But in this case, because it was a court-ordered sale, we recommended the board go ahead with it.”
Court documents show an Alberta couple on July 4 offered to purchase 1313 Greyback Mountain Rd for $1.6 million.
The offer for the Sather Ranch property, which had been the subject of acrimonious bankruptcy proceedings between its formers owners, was accepted July 9 by a receiver. The offer was then scheduled to be presented to a B.C. Supreme Court judge for approval on Aug. 13.
But back in the spring, the RDOS struck its own deal with the receiver to allow the RDOS to begin the regulatory work associated with permitting a compost facility at the site while the property was still tied up in court.
As part of that earlier deal, the RDOS put forward an informal offer to purchase the property for $950,000, which Newell said was the value placed on the land by an appraiser in 2019.
The land is directly across from the Campbell Mountain Landfill, which is operated by the RDOS, making it an ideal location for the new compost facility.
Once the former owners finally settled their court matters and the property’s sale was ordered by a judge, the receiver hired a real estate agent and put the property on the market June 23 with an asking price of $1.595 million.
“We were surprised at the value,” said Newell, who doesn’t begrudge the receiver for seeking more offers because receivers are obliged to get top dollar for assets under their control.
So, faced with the threat of losing the property to the Alberta couple or getting into a bidding war, the RDOS board met behind closed doors on Aug. 6 and voted to expropriate the land.
“The property was going to move anyway,” said Newell. And “then at least we have certainty we’re going to get the property, we’re going to have certainty on price.”
The B.C. Local Government Act allows regional districts to take ownership of private property “for the purpose of exercising or performing its powers, duties and functions,” and also requires the former owners be fairly compensated.
Shortly after the decision to go ahead with the expropriation -- a process so rare Newell has never gone through with one in his decades-long career in municipal government -- the RDOS began serving notice to the other parties.
In discussions with the receiver, said Newell, the RDOS learned the Alberta couple had walked away from the deal after hearing the RDOS intended to take the land.
The couple, Kim and Dennis Brodersen, didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday. The receiver declined comment.
The property purchase isn’t finalized just yet, though, because it still needs to be approved by a B.C. Supreme Court judge at a hearing set for Sept. 9.
RDOS consultants expect a new composting facility will result in as much as a 70% reduction in odour from composting operations, because the existing outdoor piles at Campbell Mountain will be eliminated and all organic material trucked to the new facility, which would be enclosed.
Some neighbours have larger concerns about removing the site from the Agricultural Land Reserve.
As of January, the cost of building the composting facility, not including land acquisition, was estimated by RDOS staff at $17.2 million.
A regional composting facility, along with curbside pickup of organic waste, has been on the books since 2013, but the concept hit a few snags in recent years after proposed sites in Marron Valley and Summerland were shot down due to local opposition.
The RDOS says organics and food waste account for about 40% of what’s currently going into local landfills, the lives of which would be extended by diverting that material to a composting facility, which would crank out high-quality products for agricultural use.
The RDOS non-farm-use application to the Agricultural Land Commission to dedicate part of the site to a composting facility is on hold pending public consultation, which is expected to start this week, according to Newell. The land will also have to be rezoned by the RDOS itself.
If the composting facility doesn’t go ahead, said Newell, the RDOS will consider other uses for the property or may put it back on the market.