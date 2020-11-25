Half of the $4.7-million COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant received by the City of Penticton will be set aside for a citizens’ advisory group to help dole out in future years, council decided Wednesday as it wrapped up deliberations on the 2021 budget, which contains a 2.25% tax increase.
Finance manager Jim Bauer told council there are “very broad” guidelines attached to the money, which was received earlier this month from the B.C. government, and it doesn’t have to be spent right away.
“We could use this to potentially minimize any (future) tax increases, look to minimize the use of our reserves, and lastly consider the use of this for any strategic COVID recovery purposes,” explained Bauer.
Mayor John Vassilaki said he trusted staff’s recommendation to sit on the cash rather than spend it now: “They’re the professionals.”
All of the $4.7 million will first go into a new reserve fund so that it can be tracked for reporting purposes.
Just shy of $1 million will then be withdrawn to repay the city’s stabilization reserve, which was tapped to wipe out a planned 2.9% tax increase in 2020.
Another $1.3 million will go into the 2021 budget, negating the need to pull that money from the accumulated surplus.
The remaining $2.4 million will be socked away for a yet-to-be-create advisory committee to help council decide how to spend it.
Coun. Judy Sentes suggested rebuilding reserves is essential to securing Penticton’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic.
“I think it needs to be restated – as the city has done very clearly, in my mind, in the last year – that we were borrowing from our reserves to handle (the pandemic) as well as we could, which indeed made it possible that our taxpayers were saved from some expenditures,” said Sentes.
But, “It put us at risk,” she continued. “Those reserves are there for a purpose.”
Just as it did with the provincial grant, council accepted staff’s advice on the larger 2021 budget by passing it without any major changes. The only two amendments were a $9,800 reduction in grant spending – although the money will be left in the budget for in-year requests – and moving from 2022 to 2021 a planned $200,000 expenditure on the Gyro Park washrooms
It marked the third year in a row that council rubber-stamped staff’s proposed budget.
Vassilaki said that’s a reflection of the continuous dialogue between council and staff regarding elected officials’ expectations.
“The budget for 2021 didn’t start in the last couple of weeks or the last month or so. Staff starts working along with city council as soon as the year begins,” said Vassilaki.
“We sort of coach them on which direction city council is going at.”
The budget is now slated for adoption at council’s next meeting, Dec. 8.
The 2.25% tax increase will cost the owner of an average $464,000 home an extra $25 per year. Combined with planned utility rate hikes, the average homeowner can expect to pay an extra $164 to the city in 2021.
The owner of an average business property worth $1.2 million will pay an extra $420 in tax next year, or $1,463 when combined with utility increases.
A full 2% of the tax increase is attributed to inflation, which will lift general operating expenses to $52.4 million, up $1.9 million from what was budgeted for 2020.
The budget includes capital spending of $24.7 million – $8 million of which is carry-over from 2020 – that includes $3.3 million for Penticton Creek restoration work, $1 million for road resurfacing, $1 million for a new fire truck and $538,000 for a new ice plant at McLaren Arena.
Also contained in the budget are five new full-time-equivalent positions that will push the city’s employee count to 301.5, down from 302 in the 2020 budget. The actual count at present is 296.5 FTE, which reflects job cuts earlier this year in response to the pandemic.
Bauer said previously the five new jobs – GIS developer, facilities carpenter, firefighter, engineer in training, and temporary sustainability co-ordinator – will be nearly revenue-neutral thanks to decreased consultant and overtime costs, plus the availability of some grant funding.