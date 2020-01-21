Survey says: People like the eastern portion of Skaha Lake Park pretty much the way it is.
The City of Penticton on Tuesday released the results of its public consultation on a new master plan for the future of that side of the park.
Of the 240 people who completed a survey, 82% were in favour of continued beach vending, 76% wanted the splash pad and spray park to be renewed, and 74% wanted a new boathouse of dragon boats and outrigger canoes, plus continued existence of a café at the marina.
The marina itself, complete with boat rentals, moorage and fuel sales, garnered support from 67% of survey respondents.
Surprisingly, only 27% of those surveyed favoured a reduction or reconfiguration of parking stalls to increase green space.
Results from the consultation, which included a pair of open houses, will be presented at future public engagement events for further refinement.
“Council is looking forward to hearing what people have to say and seeing how this work evolves,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
