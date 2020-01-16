Highway 97 was closed in both directions north of Summerland for several hours Thursday afternoon due to a serious motor-vehicle incident.
An eyewitness said a car lost control and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near Callan Road.
“There was a little blue (car) came around the corner, going down towards Penticton, hit some ice and slid and corrected itself. Then it went into oncoming traffic … and around a corner came a big semi-truck and hit it smack on pretty much on the driver’s side,” said Kelowna man Trevor Rushka.
“It was a mess,” he said. “I saw the slide happen, and I saw the hit happen and I was like, ‘Good God, someone is not coming home tonight.’”
The highway was fully reopened by 4 p.m. Police had not released any information on the crash by press time.
