Coldhearted crooks have stolen six bronze grave markers from the Naramata cemetery.
The theft was discovered Sept. 27 by maintenance workers for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which maintains the site.
“The RDOS will help facilitate the replacement of the stolen memorials,” RDOS chairwoman and Naramata Director Karla Kozakevich said in a press release Wednesday.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP.”
It marks the second time in less than a month an Okanagan graveyard has been pillaged.
Fifty-three grave markers were stolen from the Westbank Cemetery on Sept. 15.
Police later recovered most of them thanks to tips from the public. Some of the markets had been cut up in an apparent effort to prepare them for sale to a metal recycler.
