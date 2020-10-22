The two South Okanagan businessmen who were among six B.C. residents charged in connection with an alleged immigration-fraud scheme have had their court cases adjourned until next year.
Lawyers for Oliver man Randy Toor and Penticton man Paul Singla appeared in provincial court Wednesday to have their respective cases put over until Jan. 6.
Court records show the purpose of the adjournment is to allow more time for disclosure of the evidence against the men.
Singla was charged Sept. 4 under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with 10 counts of counselling or attempting to counsel people to misrepresent or withhold facts related to immigration applications.
Toor was charged Sept. 4 with 18 offences under the same section of the IRP Act as Singla.
The investigation, which was carried out by the Canada Border Services Agency and involved raids of the Singla and Toor homes, was focused on an immigration consulting business based in Surrey, according to court documents obtained by CBC Vancouver.
The broader investigation involved 29 businesses across the province and 144 foreign nationals, according to the CBC.