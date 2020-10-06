Bargain hunters have something to look forward to this Saturday, too.
After a successful event last weekend and with plenty of merchandise still left, the Penticton Lions Club is hosting another yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 134 Green Ave. W, just off Skaha Lake Road.
The non-profit club – which uses proceeds from its various fundraisers to support community causes, but has seen its activities greatly curtailed by the pandemic – asks early birds to stay away, and for customers to park on Green Avenue. COIVD-19 precautions will be in place.