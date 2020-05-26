Time is running out for blue bags.
As of July 1, blue bags – and clear ones, too – containing recyclables will no longer be picked up by waste haulers in the rural areas of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
Residents will instead have to put out their recyclables in blue boxes, repurposed garbage cans or rolling carts.
The RDOS can mail out stickers to attach to the bins to identify them as containing recyclables. However, the RDOS is not providing rolling carts that are in use in some municipalities.
For more information, call the RDOS solid waste group at 250-490-4129 or 1-877-610-3737.