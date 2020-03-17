Westside Weekly freelance reporter and Daily Courier contributor Barb Aguiar was honoured Tuesday afternoon with the Royal Canadian Legion Award at the Westbank Legion Branch 288 for her outstanding generosity, support and assistance to the branch. The award, established by the Dominion Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, recognizes people or organizations from the media who show their support by publicizing the activities and work in the community of Legion Branches, Zones, Districts and Provincial Commands. According to Joan Steeves of the Westbank Legion, who made the presentation, this is the first media award the Westbank Legion has given out in their 30 year history. In the last two years, only four people in British Columbia have received the award.
