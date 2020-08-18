More than 300 properties south of Penticton were evacuated Tuesday afternoon as a massive wildfire menaced them from the hills above.
The order was issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen around 5 p.m. and covered 319 properties in the Heritage Hills subdivision south to McLean Creek Road near Okanagan Falls. Evacuees were told to register at an emergency reception centre at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton
The fire lit up around 2 p.m. on Christie Mountain in the rugged hills east of Heritage Hills about six kilometres north of Okanagan Falls, and had grown to approximately 250 hectares as of 6 p.m., according to the BC Wildfire Service.
“We anticipate we will see further growth once we are able to get a more accurate track of the fire,” the service said in a bulletin posted on social media.
Penticton is coming off a stretch of record-setting heat, and the temperature at the city’s airport was 35 C around the time the fire started Tuesday.
Rachel Peters watched nervously from her mom’s home on Smythe Drive, about 500 metres from the western flank of the fire, which darkened the sky in Penticton.
“It gives me the tingles,” said Peters.
Her mom, Cheri, had guests from Alberta staying in the home’s rental suite and advised them to stay calm.
“I said: ‘You don’t want to panic, but we’re at the mercy of the wind,” recalled Cheri.
She was evacuated in 1994 during the Garnet fire, which prompted the evacuation of 3,500 people. The fire eventually destroyed 18 homes and scorched 5,500 hectares, making it one of the five most destructive fires in B.C. history.