Tuesday, 23
•7 p.m. euchre at the Penticton Eagles club.
•Elks 51, crib 7 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Bee display at the Penticton Art Gallery by Jasna Guy, on display until September.
•The Science Lab at the Penticton Museum, “Physics,” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., in the auditorium. For more info, 250-490-2454 or Chandra.wong@penticton.ca
•Black light mini golf all day at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
•Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: Lion King (2D and 3D, G, 118 minutes); Spider-Man: Far from Home (2D and 3D, PG, 130 minutes); Stuber (14A, 94 minutes); Toy Story 4 (G, 100 minutes); Yesterday, PG, 116 minutes)
•Now playing at Oliver Theatre: Shaft (Tuesday only, cheap Tuesday discounts available); Spiderman Far From Home (Thursday-Sunday).
Wednesday, July 24
•Senior Singles, 65 and over coffee social. Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Penticton Golf and Country Club.
•Fish and Chips by “Dawn” 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the Penticton Eagles Club.
•Elks 51, drink beer, happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Bee display at the Penticton Art Gallery by Jasna Guy, on display until September.
•Half price bowling at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre. Black light mini golf all day. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
Thursday, July 25
• Nicola Valley Cruisers Show and Shine, on through Sunday, Central Park, Merritt
•Many Hats Theatre presents “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy by Jessie ones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. 8 p.m. at The Cannery Stage, tickets $25, seniors and students $22. For tickets and more info, manyhatstheare.com or call 250-462-6428.
•Open Mike with Steve Prowse, 7:30 p.m., at the Penticton Eagles Club.
•Elks 51, drink beer, happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., snowball darts 7 p.m.
•Downtown Penticton Association open-air community market, every Thursday, along colourful Front Street. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
•Bee display at the Penticton Art Gallery by Jasna Guy, on display until September.
•”Bowl your rocks off” at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre. All you can bowl for $15. Black light mini golf all day. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
•Exhibition and sale featuring clay creations from the Penticton Potters' Guild at the Leir House, 6 p.m., complimentary appetizers and refreshments served.
Friday, July 26
•BBQ at the Summerland IGA Plaza, every Friday night until Labour Day. 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., by donation, all donations to the local food bank. Local drink tastings courtesy of Summerland Liquor Store, live music from Kyle Anderson.
•Many Hats Theatre presents “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy by Jessie ones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. 8 p.m. at The Cannery Stage, tickets $25, seniors and students $22. For tickets and more info, manyhatstheare.com or call 250-462-6428.
•Dinner and dance at the Penticton Eagles Club, live music by Reble Luv.
•Elks 51, margaritas $4.25, dance Penticton 7 p.m., happy hour 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Bob Kittle, Ch.t, offering Hypnosis Relaxation Sessions, South Main
Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, $2.00,11:45 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. 250 488-2723
•Bee display at the Penticton Art Gallery by Jasna Guy, on display until September.
•Live music on the patio at Dirty Laundry Vineyard in Summerland, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.exploretock.com/dirtylaundryvineyard/
•Laser bowling at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., black light mini golf all day. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
•Rock the Sun at Gyro Park, free live music. Bring a blanket or a chair, performances begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 27
•Penticton Arts Market, every Saturday until Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Penticton Art Gallery parking lot, 199 Marina Way.
•Many Hats Theatre presents “The Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy by Jessie ones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. 8 p.m. at The Cannery Stage, tickets $25, seniors and students $22. For tickets and more info, manyhatstheare.com or call 250-462-6428.
•Burgers 12 p.m. to 4p.m., at the Penticton Eagles Club.
•Elks 51, crib 10 a.m., meat draw 4 p.m., dinner 5:30 p.m., live music featuring Who Knew Band.
•Bee display at the Penticton Art Gallery by Jasna Guy, on display until September.
•Penticton Community Market, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. (200/300 blocks of Main,
Backstreet Blvd., Front Street).
•Penticton Farmers Market, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. (100 block of Main).
•Live music on the patio at Dirty Laundry Vineyard in Summerland, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.exploretock.com/dirtylaundryvineyard/
•Laser bowling at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., black light mini golf all day. Betwen12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
•Toes and Tails Wellness presents intro to essential oils for you and your pets, 3 p.m. at Place of Hearts Grooming and Pet Services, 1953 Dartmouth Road, $3, call to register 250-488-8416
Sunday, July 28
•Summerland Rotary Sunday Market, featuring local farmers and artisans, live entertainment, Main Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•Laser bowling at Roll’n Stones Fun Centre, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Black light mini golf all day. Between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m., spend $10 on food and bowl a game for free.
•Great Train Robbery and Barbecue at Kettle Valley Railway featuring the Garnett Valley Gang, 4 p.m., reservations required, book online at kettlevalleyrail.org or phone 1-877-494-8424
•Open acoustic stage at shades, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., win a free recording session.
