Ten people were rescued Monday after becoming lost in the Gallagher Canyon area north of Oliver.
Members of Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue were called out by police just after midnight to help locate three overdue hikers.
In the hours that followed, OOSAR learning there were actually 10 people who had become lost and split into two groups.
The first group of five people was located by OOSAR around 5 a.m. and extracted about two hours later. The other group was located at 9 a.m. with assistance from an RCMP airplane, and pulled out just after 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.