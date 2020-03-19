There are now 12 cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.
Province-wide, there are 40 additional cases since yesterday and one person has died.
There are now 152 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 81 in the Fraser Health region, 22 within Island Health and four in the Northern Health region.
Henry said many of the new cases within the Vancouver Coastal Health region are due to the ongoing outbreak at a care home in North Vancouver's Lynn Valley area.
"I want to be very clear," Henry said of the importance of social distancing. "Everybody needs to take these actions, now. This is what's going to protect us for the next few weeks."
She added she's been "very heartened" to see people rally together to help one another during this time, whether it be dropping off food, medication or homemade goods to one another.
"We want to make sure we're not socially isolating our seniors, who are most vulnerable," she added.
"Get outside, there are things you can do. You can walk your pets, you can go for a bike ride, you can play with your kids."
But, she added, "this is not a normal time," and encourages the public to avoid day-to-day shopping unless it's necessary.
"We want people to lay low," she said. "This is not business as usual."
Minister of health Adrian Dix said the online assessment tool, available at https://covid19.thrive.health/, was used 1.15 million times.
Dix added ventilators have been ordered but will not provide an update until the equipment has arrived.
"We will let you know when all materials have arrived. We want to stick in the presence, not the future," he said.