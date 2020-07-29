After a challenging couple of weeks, Summerland council issued a statement Wednesday emphasizing the group is united in its desire to have even more challenging conversations about racism in the months ahead.
“Our community has shown that they want to help turn a negative situation into a long-lasting, positive outcome and council is committed to working with you all,” the statement said in part.
“Council are united in leading the community conversations against racism and hate. We will work with the community alongside our partner organizations to build a better, more welcoming, and stronger Summerland.”
The statement was issued two days after Mayor Toni Boot stood by her decision to visit a local store to destroy bandanas that looked like the Confederate flag. The incident has polarized the community, some members of which think Boot went too far and called for an apology, including the business owner.
Boot learned about the bandanas after one was displayed during a parade that was organized to support a local Indo-Canadian family, whose home was defaced with racist graffiti on July 13.