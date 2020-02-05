Erin O’Toole will be the first Conservative leadership hopeful to visit the Okanagan.
The MP for Durham will spend today (Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020) in Penticton where he will meet with supporters at Time Winery from 1 - 3 p.m.
In the evening, O’Toole is scheduled to attend a town hall at the Ramada Inn and Conference Centre at 2170 Harvey Ave. from 6-8 p.m.
O’Toole ran for the Conservative leadership in 2014, finishing third behind Andrew Scheer and Maxime Bernier in a crowded field.
More information on both events can be found on the appropriate riding association Facebook pages.
