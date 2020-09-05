The curve for COVID-19 cases remains nearly flat across Interior Health, but numbers have spiked again in the Lower Mainland.
A total of 121 new cases — most in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley — were reported provincewide Friday.
Only one new case was confirmed across Interior Health, which includes all of the Okanagan, Thompson and Kootenay regions.
Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 3, there werae 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Okanagan. During the same two-week period, there were 320 cases in the Fraser South area (including Surrey Delta, and Langley), 307 in Vancouver, and 189 in Fraser North area (including Burnaby, New Westminster, and Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows).
Health officials asked British Columbians not to celebrate the last long weekend of the summer by gathering together in large groups, or with strangers.
“Let’s make it a safe, small-group long weekend,” Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.
“Your actions this weekend and every day make a difference.
“Get outside this weekend and enjoy your time with friends and family and outdoor activities, while protecting the more vulnerable around you.”
The 121 new cases reported Friday was the second-highest daily increase, behind only the 124 new cases reported on Aug. 28.
But hospitalizations decreased, from 34 to 31, and they remain well below the peak of 149 reached in early April. That’s because most of the new COVID-19 cases are being detected in people between the ages of 20 and 40, many of whom exhibit only mild symptoms and who can recover at home.
With the new cases, a total of 6,162 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.