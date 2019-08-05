Volunteers are urging the city to undertake reviews of the Cleland Theatre’s rental rates and audio equipment with an eye to making the facility more competitive with others in the valley.
In a letter that will be discussed by Penticton city council at its meeting today, six such volunteers are asking for immediate action on both fronts.
“It is well noted by this group how Cleland Theatre is extremely underutilized because of the high cost to rent the theatre by comparison to all the Okanagan theatres… More and more performers are choosing not to stop at Cleland Theatre,” the letter states.
It cites as examples singers Murray McLaughlin and Colin James, who recently played in Vernon, Kelowna and Oliver, but not Penticton.
The letter states the 443-seat Cleland Theatre rents for $1,500 a show, compared to $400 for the 373-seat Cleland Theatre in Oliver and $725 for the 853-seat Kelowna Community Theatre.
And performers who need to use the Cleland Theatre’s sound equipment are charged upwards of $500 for the “inadequate and outdated” gear, the letter adds.
Also on council’s agenda is a staff request to have a derelict home, outbuildings and abandoned vehicles at 175 Brunswick St. declared nuisances under the Community Charter.
If council goes ahead with the recommendation, property owner Joanne Lynne Taylor will have until Oct. 31 to demolish the buildings and have a pest control company take care of a rodent infestation, or else the city will do it for her.
A report from city property use inspector Jennifer Wells notes the site has been the subject of numerous complaints dating back to 2011, but took on added urgency in June 2017, when police found squatters inside living amongst mold, rubbish and rodents.
Power was shut off in September 2018 due to safety concerns, and efforts to have the property owner address the situation have been fruitless.
Pictures included in the report show syringes, rodent droppings and piles of personal belongings. Also attached to the report are numerous complaints from neighbours.
“Regrettably, but in the interest of the safety and protection of nearby persons and properties, staff believe that it is appropriate for council to declare the single detached dwelling, detached shed, overgrown vegetation, vehicle, and RV camper on the property all a nuisance as a result of consistent complaints from the community, multiple break and enters, squatting, vacancy, lack of maintenance, overgrowth, and lack response from the owner,” Wells’ report concludes.
If the city has to take care of the problem itself, cleanup costs will be added to the tax bill.
The property was most recently assessed at $436,000.
Other notable items for council to consider at its meeting today include final reading of the updated Official Community Plan and a three-year extension of the temporary-use permits for some businesses that encroach on Penticton Creek in the industrial area.
Committee of the whole, which will precede the regular meeting, will get an update from the community group responsible for managing disposal of syringes, while a single public hearing at 6 p.m. will address a proposal to build a craft brewery at 965 Naramata Rd.
