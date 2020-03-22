Interior Health is tightening measures meant to protect elderly residents of long-term care facilities in the face of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among the moves is the suspension of inter-facility transfers, except in situations of “intolerable risk,” IH said in a press release.
New admissions from hospitals are being given priority over those from the community, day programs have been suspended, and respite care has been banned, except in cases of intolerable risk or involving palliative care.
The release noted there were no COVID-19 “outbreaks” in any of Interior Health’s long-term care facilities as of Saturday, and that patients are being tested for it along with the usual checks for respiratory illness.
Even more stringent measures have been put into place by Vancouver Coastal Health, which had 230 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday. That health authority is now banning staff and volunteers from working at more than one facility.
Interior Health had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday.