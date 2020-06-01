The 2020 camping season in B.C. belatedly began on Monday when the gates to provincial parks swung open to overnight visitors.
Campgrounds like Okanagan Lake North and South between Peachland and Summerland have beautiful, well-spaced sites that are ideal for the easy observance of COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.
“People are all excited to get out camping after being cooped up,” said Mike Duncan of Kaloya Contracting, which manages the two parks for the provincial government. “And they’re all doing the social distancing, which is really good.”
Half the 81 spots at Okanagan Lake North were filled hours after the gates opened at 11 a.m., and Duncan expected all would be taken by the weekend. More than half the sites at Okanagan Lake North are reservable, but the rest are available on a first-come basis until June 19. That makes it different from other parks, such as Bear Creek, which are fully-reservable through the season.
Reservations for B.C. Parks campgrounds were paused earlier this spring because of the pandemic. When the online system opened for bookings again last week, it promptly crashed because of overwhelming demand.
New reservations are only supposed to be made by B.C. residents, though existing ones held by out-of-province residents are not being cancelled automatically. During the government’s daily coronavirus briefing Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry referred to the re-opening of provincial campgrounds as a significant event in B.C.’s gradual emergence from COVID-19 conditions.
“Provincial parks are now open to camping across the province, open to people from B.C.,” Henry said. “The start of the camping season also means we can expand our time outdoors to include the many nearby and beautiful B.C. camping locations.”
Schools also re-opened on a voluntary basis on Monday, with elementary-aged children to receive in-class instruction two days a week until the end of June, while middle and high school students can return to class one day a week.
Regarding public transit, Henry said riders should wear non-medical face masks, given the difficulty of maintaining a two metre separation from other passengers on buses.
“We know that safe physical distancing may be a challenge during certain times of the day, and that’s where a non-medical mask can help for those short periods of time when you may be in somebody else’s safe space.”
Between Saturday and Monday, 24 British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 2,597. The number in the region served by Interior Health rose by one, to 195.
Eighty-five per cent of COVID-19 patients have fully recovered. One additional death was recorded in the past 48 hours, making the total 165 fatalities.
Thirty-two people are being treated for the disease in B.C. hospitals, down from 35 on Saturday.