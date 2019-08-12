A woman who went missing in the woods east of Summerland last week is alive and well.
Megan Roberts, 32, was picked up by a passer-by on a forestry road near Hedley late Sunday afternoon, four days after police issued a public appeal for help finding her.
Roberts, who was last seen Aug. 7 by a friend walking away from their vehicle around the 24-kilometre mark of Bathville Road near Isintok Lake, apparently survived by eating berries and moss and drinking whatever water she could find.
“Penticton RCMP members sat down with her and were impressed by her tale of survival,” RCMP Sgt. Carmen Penney said in a press release.
