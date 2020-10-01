Thanks to a collective community effort, Summerland residents have managed to symbolically finish off Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope – and then some.
In conjunction with the annual Terry Fox Run in September, organizers created a separate challenge called Summerland Try for Terry.
Throughout September, residents were invited to help complete the final 2,627 kilometres of the Marathon of Hope by logging their distance each time they walked, ran or hiked.
“It was kind of a way of bringing people together when people couldn’t be together,” said Mike Cooke, who helped co-ordinate the event with his wife, Heather, and other volunteers.
The goal was reached Sept. 20 on what was Terry Fox Run day, when local couple Rachel and Stewart Corbet provided their distance logs.
“Stewart is a cancer survivor and it was him that helped finish the run. We thought that was so poignant,” said Cooke.
With the first goal out of the way early on, the group then set its sights on reaching 5,373 km, which was the distance Fox actually covered.
That goal, too, was met with some to spare, as Summerlanders logged a final total of 5,908 km.
Participants ranged in age from the students of Giant’s Head Elementary and Unisus schools to a pair of residents in the assisting-living portion of Summerland Seniors Village: Garry Ness and Hector Cartier, who covered 75 km and 100 km, respectively.
“We’re so pleased with the response in what is a difficult year,” said Cooke, who noted the run Sept. 20 raised $3,123, including $200 that was donated in the past few days.
Fox was just 18 years old when part of his right leg was amputated due to cancer. Three years later, he set out from St. John’s, Nfld., en route to his home province of B.C. with a plan to run the equivalent of a marathon each day in order to raise money for cancer research.
After covering 5,373 kilometres, he was forced to quit near Thunder Bay, Ont., when the cancer spread to his lungs. Fox died in 1981 at the age of 22.