Penticton city staff are confident a 180-unit rental development on the south side will push an increasing – but still miniscule – vacancy rate higher.
Fresh data from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation released Thursday showed 2,307 apartments were up for grabs in Penticton in October 2019, 75 more than were available in 2018.
That helped push up the vacancy rate by 0.2% to 1.9%.
“The increased number of rental units constructed over the past few years in Penticton has had a positive effect on the city’s vacancy rate. In 2017, the vacancy rate was 0.9%, but the completion of purpose-built rental projects since then has moved this to 1.9%,” said special projects manager Ben Johnson, adding the vacancy rate sits at 2.1% if townhouses are included.
Four projects totalling 305 rental units have been built in those three years, he added, noting the completed projects on Duncan, Kinney and Nanaimo avenues as well as at Backstreet Boulevard.
And while vacancy rates have seen a slight increase, so too have rental costs, with the average one-bedroom suite now renting for $917 a month, up from $869.
Two-bedroom suites have increased from $1,059 to $1,132 per month, while a three-bedroom rental rose from $1,482 to $1,537.
But Johnson said prices in Penticton are much lower than the provincial average.
“While rents have gone up for all unit types, there is still relative affordability in Penticton. For example, a two-bedroom unit in Penticton rents for $222 less than the comparable unit in Kelowna and $317 less than the B.C. average,” he said.
Linda Sankey, the executive director for the South Okanagan-Similkameen Brain Injury Society, said she’s noticed a significant increase in available rentals over the last several years as she and her team update a vacancy sheet weekly for their clients.
Several years ago, “We had (one) sheet of paper on one side with the entire amount of listings for the entire South Okanagan. It may have been about six listings,” she said. “Today, the list in front of me, I’ve got four pieces of paper in front of me double-sided with listings.”
While not all listings are necessarily affordable housing, Sankey continued, “it feels like the market is increasing in available suites, which is wonderful.”
She added the increase in social housing options – with approximately 150 units now available – may be another reason why the rental market is beginning to open up.
