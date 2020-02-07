There’s a silver lining to a controversial stamp commemorating the “Colored Hockey Championship,” released by Canada Post.
Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said she’s been contacted by several news outlets after posting on Facebook and Twitter a photo of the stamp, saying it is commemorating segregation during Black History Month.
“I thought that, based on the information on (Canada Post’s website), which really just talked about how it has contributed to Canada’s national sport, that really – there was no history around it, no reason why there was an all-black team. It was segregation, nothing at all about that,” Boot said in a phone interview, Friday.
“Nothing really shocks me in terms of racist behaviour against black people, because I’ve dealt with it my whole life, even my adult life,” said Boot, adding she sadly wasn’t “shocked’ when she saw the stamp, but “disappointed.”
CBC, Canada Post and several other outlets have since reached out to Boot, with Canada Post saying it will put a press release on its website covering the stamp’s history after its conversation with Boot about the stamp.
The silver lining?
It’s shed a light on the slave trade in Canada and the history behind the inception of the hockey team, and has started a conversation.
“It’s having these conversation with people who can spread the word, like media, that really make an impact,” she said.
The Maritimes Colored Hockey Championship operated from 1895 to the 1930s, stemming from the Black churches in Nova Scotia. It was established 22 years before the NHL and was an outlet for black Canadians who were denied the right to play due to oppression and racism from all-white local leagues. The colour barrier was broken in the NHL in 1958 when Willie O'Ree was called up by the Boston Bruins.
