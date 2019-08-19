Drug overdose deaths are on the decline provincewide and in the Interior Health region, new reports from the BC Coroners Service show.
“There were 73 suspected drug toxicity deaths in June 2019. This is a 35% decrease over the number of deaths occurring in June 2018 (113) and a 15% decrease over the number of deaths occurring in May 2019 (86),” one of the reports concludes.
Drug toxicity refers to illegal street drugs and prescription medications bought on the street. Most of the overdose deaths involve males aged 30-59. Vancouver, Surrey, Victoria and Abbotsford recorded the most overdose deaths.
Kelowna has recorded 15 overdose deaths so far this year to the end of June, the Coroners Service says, which is shaping up to be a noticeable drop from 55 in all of last year and 73 in 2017.
Penticton has recorded nine deaths this year, compared to 15 in 2018 and 14 in 2017.
Interior Health has recorded 73 deaths so far this year, compared to 232 last year and 245 in 2017.
The Okanagan has had 39 overdose deaths in 2019 so far (126 in 2018 and 155 in 2017) while the rate of deaths per 100,000 people in the Okanagan is 20.5 this year, compared to 32.5 last year and 40.7 in 2017.
The IH overdose rate is 19 deaths per 100,000 people, also down from 29.4 in 2018 and 31.5 in 2017.
Five overdose deaths were recorded in June in IH, compared to 12 in May, 10 in April, 23 in March, 10 in February and 13 in January.
A second report dealt specifically with fentanyl-related deaths.
Sixty overdose deaths involving fentanyl have been recorded in the Interior Health region so far in 2019. That’s down from 196 in 2018 and 209 in 2017.
In the Okanagan, there have been 32 fentanyl-connected deaths this year, also down from 2018’s 109 and 133 in 2017.
Kelowna has had 11 fentanyl deaths so far this year (50 in 2018 and 67 in 2017). Penticton has had nine deaths (15 and 10 in the previous two years). Vernon has had seven deaths (20 and 16 in the last two years).
Overall, the numbers so far for 2019 are more in line with overdose statistics for 2016 and earlier.
QUICK FACTS
The BC Coroners Service has published reports on overdose deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths to the end of June. Key preliminary findings are:
• In June 2019, there were 73 suspected illicit drug toxicity (overdose) deaths, a 35% decrease from the number of deaths in June 2018 (113), and a 15% decrease from the number of deaths occurring in May 2019 (86).
• There were approximately 2.4 overdose deaths per day in June.
• For the first six months of 2019, there were 538 overdose deaths, a decrease of approximately 30% over the same six-month period in 2018 when 763 were reported.
• In 2019, 71% of those dying were aged 30 to 59 years. Individuals aged 19 to 59 years have accounted for 89% of all illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2019.
• Males accounted for 78% of all suspected overdose deaths in 2019.
• Rates of overdose deaths are highest in Hope, Princeton, Merritt, Vancouver, and Grand Forks.
• After higher levels of carfentanil detection in the first four months of 2019, peaking at 32 deaths in March, there were decreases in the numbers of deaths with carfentanil detected in May (13) and June (four).
• No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites.
