A Canadian-led team of scientists working near Penticton has found the second-ever recorded repeating fast radio burst – a short burst of radio waves coming from far outside our Milky Way galaxy.
The discovery of the extragalactic signal is among the first, eagerly awaited results from the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment, a revolutionary radio telescope inaugurated in late 2017 at the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory.
Of the more than 60 FRBs observed to date, repeating bursts from a single source have been found only once before – a discovery made by the Arecibo radio telescope in Puerto Rico in 2015.
“Until now, there was only one known repeating FRB,” said Ingrid Stairs, a member of the CHIME team and an astrophysicist at the University of B.C.
“Knowing that there is another suggests that there could be more out there. And with more repeaters and more sources available for study, we may be able to understand these cosmic puzzles – where they’re from and what causes them.”
In a resounding endorsement of the novel telescope’s capabilities, the repeating FRB was one of a total of 13 bursts detected over a period of just three weeks during the summer of 2018 – a time when CHIME was in its pre-commissioning phase and running at only a fraction of its full capacity.
Additional bursts from the repeating FRB were detected in following weeks by the telescope.
The majority of the 13 FRBs detected showed signs of “scattering,” a phenomenon that reveals information about the environment surrounding a source of radio waves. The amount of scattering observed by the CHIME team led them to conclude the sources of FRBs are powerful astrophysical objects more likely to be in locations with special characteristics.
“That could mean in some sort of dense clump like a supernova remnant or near the central black hole in a galaxy,” says team member Cherry Ng, an astronomer at the University of Toronto's Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics.
Ever since FRBs were first detected, scientists have been piecing together the signals’ observed characteristics to come up with models that might explain the sources of the mysterious bursts and provide some idea of the environments in which they occur. The detection by CHIME of FRBs at lower frequencies means some of these theories will need to be reconsidered.
“Whatever the source of these radio waves is, it’s interesting to see how wide a range of frequencies it can produce. There are some models where intrinsically the source can’t produce anything below a certain frequency,” says team member Arun Naidu of McGill University.
CHIME is a collaboration of scientists from the University of Toronto, University of British Columbia, McGill University, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, and the National Research Council of Canada, among others.
