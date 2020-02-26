It’s a sea of pink in Penticton’s Denny’s restaurant, thanks to the hard work of employees and donations from the community.
Today is Pink Shirt Day, with this year’s campaign all about “lifting each other up” and taking kindness to a new level.
And Denny’s takes that pretty seriously: Since 2015, restaurants have raised over $230,000 for the foundation.
Denny’s has been involved since the inception of Pink Shirt Day in 2008.
“The anti-bullying messaging is one that touches us all,” said spokesperson Alexandra Shaw.
“At Denny’s we believe it is an important message to both spread within our four walls to our employees and outside our four walls to our guests.”
Donations received in the restaurant are memorialized by a pink T-shirt, stuck on the wall. As of Monday, hundreds were taped around the restaurant.
And that visible commitment to anti-bullying, said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki, has significantly improved in the community in comparison to past years.
“It’s not as bad as it used to be,” he said. “The schools are behind it now, whereas before they used to brush it off. When someone complained about being bullied … the school board, and in some ways even the teachers sometimes didn’t take it seriously.”
He said there’s been a complete change in attitude now about bullying, with teachers behind students who come forward.
“They’re very serious about what’s happening to make sure kids don’t get hurt and that everybody is respected,” he said.
Attitudes towards the homeless population have significantly shifted, too, he said, with more people looking for ways to help.
“Things have calmed down considerably in the city now,” he said. “It doesn’t mean crime is completely gone because it isn’t … it’s just that it is getting much, much better and people are more tolerant now than they, let’s say, were a year ago.”
He added the city is always open to any groups who wish to come forward and launch a larger campaign within the city.
As a Greek immigrant, Vassilaki was bullied as a child and said he understands the impact hurtful words can have on a person.
“People looked down on us and called us all sorts of names,” he said. “I’m really, really happy that doesn’t happen anymore. People are more tolerant, and we look after each other."
Pink Shirt Day became a national initiative in 2008, after two Nova Scotia high school students stood up to bullies in 2007 by purchasing and distributing 50 pink shirts after a peer was bullied for wearing one on the first day of school.