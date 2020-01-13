Houdini would be proud of this vanishing act.
Police in Keremeos are hoping the public can help track down a 27-foot travel trailer disappeared Dec. 12 from a campground on Highway 3.
The fifth-wheel trailer was manufactured by Salem and is white with gray on the sides. It may still have attached B.C. licence plate WHA27K.
Anyone with information about the trailer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.