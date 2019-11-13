South Okanagan-Similkameen Conservation Program, in partnership with Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship Society and Okanagan Crush Pad will present “On-Farm Sustainable Practices and Knowledge-Sharing,” a workshop highlighting the business of successful stewardship and sustainable agricultural practices on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from noon until 3 p.m.
Taking place at Crush Pad’s vineyard in Garnet Valley, the workshop presents members of the Crush Pad team discussing organic production, how sustainable practices can work with a viable business plan, and the challenges of farming at the highest elevation in the Okanagan Valley, in close proximity to many natural ecosystems.
“Okanagan Crush Pad’s operation provides a great example of sustainable farm practices,” says SOSCP coordinator Theresa Loewen. “They are a local example of a business that is thriving while coexisting with nature. It's fantastic to showcase industry leaders in sustainable agriculture, and Okanagan Crush Pad truly exemplifies this with their passion for environmental stewardship.”
The workshop includes a tour of the vineyard’s 40-acre organic operation, a look at a floodplain restoration project on the property where a riparian section next to Garnet Valley Road is being restored, and a discussion about existing stewardship programs and sustainable agriculture support systems by members of SOSCP, OSS, the Environmental Farm Plan, and others. A wine tasting, coffee and light snacks will be served. Everyone is invited to attend.
Participants are asked to meet at The Peach Pitt produce market parking lot at noon sharp (just off Highway 97, 9701 Jones Flat Road, Summerland). From there the group will carpool to the Garnet Valley vineyard. Note: Admission is free but participants are asked to register in advance as space is limited. To register and for more information contact theresa@mosaic-environmental.com. Participants are advised to dress appropriately for both indoor and outdoor weather.
