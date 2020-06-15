VICTORIA — A provincewide partial return to schools has not triggered any new cases of COVID-19, B.C.’s top doctor says.
About 30% of B.C. students began classes again on June 1, with the return rate of nearly 20% in Penticton-area schools, an average of about 1,000 per day.
“We have had no cases associated with schools, yet, in the province,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.
“It could happen, but so far everything has been really great that way. It’s going well, and I think we’re learning some really important things that will help us prepare through the summer and into the fall,” Henry said.
Between Friday and Monday, 36 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed across B.C., making the total number of people who’ve been affected 2,745. Almost 90 per cent, have recovered.
But Henry cautioned the pandemic is far from over, with a surging number of cases in U.S. jurisdictions close to B.C.
And she said the restriction against gatherings of more than 50 people will continue for months to come, even as more businesses are allowed to re-open.
“We are opening what is safe to open,” she said. “And keeping closed those things that we know lead to rapid spread and sometimes very dramatic outbreaks.”
Large nightclubs, for example, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Henry said.
“But some have been looking at repurposing to meet the guidance we have for restaurants and events,” Henry said. “So it would have to be small numbers, certainly maximum 50 depending on the size of the space, with physical distancing and all the barriers and important things that need to be in place.”
WorkSafeBC is working with business owners to come up with the new regulations, but singing and dancing will not be allowed, Henry said.
“We know there are some things, like dance floors, that are not going to happen right now. As well, we know that singing in a group can be a very dangerous thing for this virus, and we’ve seen that in a number of places around the world,” she said.