A pop-up medical office established in the parking lot of a Penticton arena can now test patients for COVID-19.
“The public living or travelling nearby McLaren Park Arena continue to be at no greater risk, as the site allows for all the safety protocols and social distancing measures set out by the BC Centre for Disease Control,” the operator said in a press release this week.
The assessment centre was established earlier this month by the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice. It operates by appointment only and allows patients to see a family doctor or nurse practitioner without going into a regular doctor’s office. It also cuts down on the use of personal protective equipment by reducing the number of health professionals seeing patients in person.
Anyone seeking a COVID-19 test there should call 250-770-3434.