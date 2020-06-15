As predicted and feared, a record-low high temperature record was set in Penticton on Sunday.
The new record-low high tempature for June 14 in Penticton, set Sunday, is 14 C. The old record was 16 C, set in 2016.
In Kelowna, the high reached only 12.8 C. The previous record-low high for June 15 was 15 C set in 1912.
Record-low highs were also set in Vernon and several other communities across the Southern Interior.
The good news is temperatures rise later this week to the more seasonal range of 24-27 C, with lots of sun.