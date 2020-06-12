Another four spots have been added to the Sunshine List detailing every City of Penticton employee who earned over $75,000 last year.
There were 126 people on the list in 2019, according to a report attached to the statement of financial information that goes in front of council on Tuesday.
“There was no overall change in management positions as the fluctuations in 2019 balanced out due to positions made vacant and replaced mid-year in 2018 or 2019, retirements, new positions, and positions that overlapped during transition,” controller Angela Campbell wrote in her report to council.
Meanwhile, all six city councillors banked $25,685 last year, while Mayor John Vassilaki collected $77,472.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield’s expenses of $9,555 were approximately three times more than anyone else’s, but included a $4,300 trip to a Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec City, where he served as the city’s sole delegate.
City of Penticton’s highest earners in 2019
1. Mitch Moroziuk, general manager, infrastructure: $190,038.38
2. Jim Bauer, chief financial officer: $180,858.33
3. Donny van Dyk, city manager: $176,200.54
4. Larry Watkinson, fire chief: $173,032.67
5. Bregje Kozak, director, recreation and facilities: $166,381.32
6. Shawn Filice, manager, electrical utility: $152,591.75
7. Christian Forster, deputy fire chief: $150,773.87
8. Ian Chapman, city engineer: $150,550.79
9. Blaine Dionne, fire captain: $141,475.89
10. Len Robson, public works manager: $139,736.49
Source: City of Penticton