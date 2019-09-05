After a summer that saw “non-stop” business, Slackwater Brewery is launching its first annual Slackfest.
The brewery opened its doors mid-June, in what co-founder and general manager Liam Peyton says was the “cusp of summer.”
“It’s been non-stop since we opened (the) doors,” he said in a press release. “We’ve had an exciting and humbling first few months in existence, learning a lot from the support of our peers and our guests. We wanted to thank our community for bringing us to where we are today and wanted to throw a bit of a shindig!”
Starting today, Slackwater will be buzzing with live music and a celebratory ribbon-cutting with Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.
Brent Tyler will be performing live tonight from 7-9, and the ribbon cutting will take place Saturday at 3 p.m., followed by more live entertainment. A pop-up surf shop will take over the brewery on Sunday from 2-6 p.m.
There’s no cover charge for entertainment but the brewery won’t be accepting reservations – so don’t be late!
