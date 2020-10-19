A plan to tame an unwieldy intersection in Oliver is now out for public consultation.
The town hired TRUE Engineering to redesign the Packinghouse Lane corridor where it connects to Airport Street and Similkameen Avenue.
The overarching goal is to improve safety for motorists and pedestrians in the area, which is home to Oliver Place Mall and soon a 46-unit affordable housing development.
Proposed designs are available at www.oliver.ca/packinghouse-lane-improvements. Feedback will be accepted until Nov. 15 and presented to town council after that.