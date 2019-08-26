The pro-bypass Highway 97 Task Force Society will host a community information session on Sept. 11.
A recent report from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure that identified two possible routes to bypass Peachland will be discussed and explained.
The information session will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. at the community centre on Sixth Street.
Last month, the ministry identified two routes and said the decision on whether to build a bypass or widen the current alignment will be based on cost estimates, potential property impacts and environmental considerations.
Peachland council panned the bypass options.
“Neither option has addressed the valid concerns of the community,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin in a news release. “The proposed off-line routes do not bypass the community at all. In fact, they split our community in two, which is entirely unacceptable.
“The alternate or bypass routes are definitely not what the community envisioned. To be blunt, it is very disappointing,” Fortin said.
Several possible bypass routes were considered by the ministry, but some were rejected because of cost and complexity to construct.
Both of the two possible bypass routes that have been identified would branch off the existing Highway 97 south of Antlers Beach and link to the Okanagan Connector.
