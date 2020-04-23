The Penticton Regional Bridge tournament, held annually since 1972, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Event chair Marv Norden said this morning that between 1,500 and 1,800 players were expected in Penticton the week of June 15-21. This marks the first time in the history of the event that the tournament has been cancelled or postponed.
"I'm very sad and disappointed that it had to be cancelled. We were third-largest in North America and Penticton is very well known for bridge," Norden said. "In the interest and safety of our players, it was best to cancel. Players all touch the cards and the boards and they sit fairly close together. Another consideration was with the (Canada/U.S.) border being closed, many of our players come from the States."
Norden said the tournament is already booked again for June 2021.
He said the committee will be out some money, mainly for advertising. He noted the American Contract Bridge League "will be out millions" due to cancellations of national tournaments in Montreal and Columbus, Ohio.