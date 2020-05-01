Perhaps the most expansive tribute to Penticton’s front-line workers now adorns the front of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Signs thanking emergency workers have been applied to windows that face Main Street, broadcasting the show of support to anyone driving by.
“We felt it was very important for us to get this message out there, as these people are not only our customers and members of our community, they are people taking risks every day to keep us safe, as well as keeping us supplied with what we require for our everyday needs,” said Judy Richards, the mall’s general manager.
“There is no timeframe planned for how long we will keep this message up along the front of the shopping centre. We are just so thankful to all of the dedicated professionals, workers and volunteers for what they do for us every day, especially during this challenging time.”